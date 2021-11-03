Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen.

Garia Rogers, 17, was last seen by her mother at her residence on Cotton Acres Road near Peach Orchard Road around 7 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Garia was last seen wearing pajamas with afro puffs in her hair.

This is the second time she has gone missing in the past month.

Anyone with any information please call 011 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-436-2000.

