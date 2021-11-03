SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Starbucks reveals this year’s holiday cups

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year's holiday cups.
Starbucks has released the four designs for this year's holiday cups.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday season is approaching, and that means it’s time to make your cup of joe more festive.

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year’s holiday cups.

They are modeled after themes of wrapping paper, ribbons on a gift box, holiday lights and a candy cane.

Of course, it’s not just cups. Holiday-themed drinks are also back.

New this year is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, which is Starbucks’ first holiday beverage made with non-dairy milk.

It’s also served over ice in response to the growing popularity of cold coffee beverages.

The new cups will start hitting Starbucks locations Thursday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 1 more day of early voting
Everything you need to know about Election Day 2021
Teen killed in Richland County shooting
17-year-old teen killed in Richland Co. shooting
Election Day
Columbia mayoral race looks to be headed to runoff
Justin Manueles of Jackson Elementary in Camden is the child that passed away.
Midlands first grader dies from injuries of car accident
Coroner identifies man killed in Kershaw County crash
Coroner identifies man killed in Kershaw County crash

Latest News

FILE
Pedestrian hit by three cars, killed in hit-and-run in Richland County
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
COVID-19 vaccine campaign expands to elementary-age children
Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gather for an election night...
Youngkin’s Virginia win jolts Democrats, tight race in New Jersey
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Inspection finds DC jail conditions OK for Jan. 6 defendants