Several incidents Wednesday morning slow down traffic in the Midlands

Several incidents slow down traffic in the Midlands
Several incidents slow down traffic in the Midlands(SCDOT)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re headed out this morning, you may want to check your routes.

Several incidents across the Midlands have slowed traffic.

Congestion on I-20 East near Exit 55 (SC-6, Swansea and Lexington) and Exit 61 (US-378- West Columbia) most likely caused by congestion has slowed traffic to an average speed of 25 mph.

A crash on I-77 South near Exit 2 (12th Street- Saxe-Gotha Cayce) has caused some congestion.

A crash on I-20 West at Exit 76 (I-77) has closed the middle lane, according to SCDOT officials.

And finally, congestion and a crash on I-20 West near Exit 74 (US-1) have caused a right-lane closure and have slowed traffic to a halt.

If you’re headed out in any of these directions, you may want to seek an alternate route or leave early. Officials are working to clear the crashes.

