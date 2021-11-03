Several incidents Wednesday morning slow down traffic in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re headed out this morning, you may want to check your routes.

Several incidents across the Midlands have slowed traffic.

Congestion on I-20 East near Exit 55 (SC-6, Swansea and Lexington) and Exit 61 (US-378- West Columbia) most likely caused by congestion has slowed traffic to an average speed of 25 mph.

A crash on I-77 South near Exit 2 (12th Street- Saxe-Gotha Cayce) has caused some congestion.

A crash on I-20 West at Exit 76 (I-77) has closed the middle lane, according to SCDOT officials.

And finally, congestion and a crash on I-20 West near Exit 74 (US-1) have caused a right-lane closure and have slowed traffic to a halt.

If you’re headed out in any of these directions, you may want to seek an alternate route or leave early. Officials are working to clear the crashes.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.