SC man pleads guilty to assault on officer during January 6 capitol breach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon during the January 6 Capitol breach.

Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River plead guilty before a U.S. District Judge at 2 p.m. today for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon.

Languerand was among rioters standing outside the building and began throwing objects like a traffic barrier at U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police, according to the FBI. What was thrown was capable of seriously hurting someone, according to court documents.

Languerand is also accused of taking a police shield and holding it in front of him as he confronted officers. He was arrested on April 15, according to officials.

Languerand faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

His sentencing is January 20.

