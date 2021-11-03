SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

RCSD investigating homicide at Columbia apartment complex

Deputies responded around 5 p.m. to 21 National Guard Rd. for reports of a shooting.
Deputies responded around 5 p.m. to 21 National Guard Rd. for reports of a shooting.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a man dead on Tuesday night.

Deputies responded around 5 p.m. to 21 National Guard Rd. for reports of a shooting.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing and there not believed to be a threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers. Tips may be made anonymously.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Teen killed in Richland County shooting
17-year-old teen killed in Richland Co. shooting
Man charged for allegedly driving 85 miles to meet minor he met on Snapchat
Man arrested, accused of traveling miles to see minor he met on Snapchat
Only 1 more day of early voting
Everything you need to know about Election Day 2021
(AP)
7th earthquake reported in Jenkinsville within a week
File photo of Columbia Police Department vehicles
One injured in shooting in Columbia, police investigating

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Brace yourself! We’re tracking much cooler weather on the way...
If local first responders are overwhelmed with an emergency or disaster, they call in South...
‘It’s just simply not enough’: South Carolina’s search and rescue team says it needs more funding from state for disaster response
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,214 new coronavirus cases, 1,150 hospitalizations
Gilbert Lewis
Lexington County man sentenced 13 years for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl