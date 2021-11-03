RCSD investigating homicide at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a man dead on Tuesday night.

Deputies responded around 5 p.m. to 21 National Guard Rd. for reports of a shooting.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing and there not believed to be a threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers. Tips may be made anonymously.

