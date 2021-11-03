Pedestrian hit by three cars, killed in hit-and-run in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by three different cars and died in a hit-and-run.

The crash happened on Broad River Road near Marley Road at 2:52 a.m. Wednesday, according to troopers.

The pedestrian was trying to cross Broad River Road when they were struck by a Nissan Maxima, then two other unknown vehicles.

The driver of the Maxima stayed on the scene. The other two vehicles drove away, according to troopers.

The crash is under investigation. Troopers ask anyone with information to call 1-800-768-1501 or 803-896-9621.

