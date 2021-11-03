SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by three cars, killed in hit-and-run in Richland County

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by three different cars and died in a hit-and-run.

The crash happened on Broad River Road near Marley Road at 2:52 a.m. Wednesday, according to troopers.

The pedestrian was trying to cross Broad River Road when they were struck by a Nissan Maxima, then two other unknown vehicles.

The driver of the Maxima stayed on the scene. The other two vehicles drove away, according to troopers.

The crash is under investigation. Troopers ask anyone with information to call 1-800-768-1501 or 803-896-9621.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Only 1 more day of early voting
Everything you need to know about Election Day 2021
Teen killed in Richland County shooting
17-year-old teen killed in Richland Co. shooting
Election Day
Columbia mayoral race looks to be headed to runoff
Justin Manueles of Jackson Elementary in Camden is the child that passed away.
Midlands first grader dies from injuries of car accident
Coroner identifies man killed in Kershaw County crash
Coroner identifies man killed in Kershaw County crash

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Cool, breezy, & cloudy today; rain chance Thursday
Gov. McMaster
McMaster: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees
Local mother raises alarm about bullying at Lexington One school
Nick's package
Local mother raises alarm about bullying at Lexington One school
Local mother raises alarm about bullying at Lexington One school