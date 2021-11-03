SkyView
Lockdowns lifted for multiple Richland Co. schools after shooting

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four Richland County schools were on lockdown after a shooting incident.

Officials with Richland County School District Two say Kelly Mill Middle School, Center for Achievement and Lake Carolina Upper and Lower campuses were on lockdown because of an incident that happened off-campus in the surrounding neighborhood.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that there was a shooting at 1:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Some residents in the Lake Carolina neighborhood received a text message alerting them of an active police investigation. The text also advised that they stay in their homes.

The situation is ongoing and there is no threat to the community, according to deputies.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

