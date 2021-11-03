SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Jayroe to become first female mayor in Georgetown

Republican Carol Jayroe, a city council member with eight years of experience, defeated...
Republican Carol Jayroe, a city council member with eight years of experience, defeated Democratic incumbent Brendon Barber in Tuesday’s election.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown City Councilwoman will become the city’s next mayor. Republican Carol Jayroe, a city council member with eight years of experience, defeated Democratic incumbent Brendon Barber in Tuesday’s election.

Jayroe will become the first Republican and the first woman to hold the office.

Final results showed Jayroe secured 53% of the vote compared with Barber’s 43%.

“Well this is a historic event,” Jayroe said Tuesday night. “I am very proud to be the first female mayor of the historic city of Georgetown. We are beginning a new chapter in the city, and I intend to represent all citizens and work very hard for our sweet little city.”

CLICK HERE for the latest election returns.

Jayroe called the election an opportunity for change in Georgetown earlier on election day, saying they had knocked on thousands of doors.

“I’ve seen people in all areas of the city and I know that I can represent all and I look forward to it,” she said.

Two Republicans and an independent shut out the three Democratic candidates for the three open city council seats. Republican Jonathan Angner kept his seat while Republican Jimmy Morris and independent Jim Clements were elected.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only 1 more day of early voting
Everything you need to know about Election Day 2021
Teen killed in Richland County shooting
17-year-old teen killed in Richland Co. shooting
Election Day
Columbia mayoral race looks to be headed to runoff
Justin Manueles of Jackson Elementary in Camden is the child that passed away.
Midlands first grader dies from injuries of car accident
Coroner identifies man killed in Kershaw County crash
Coroner identifies man killed in Kershaw County crash

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Cool, breezy, & cloudy today; rain chance Thursday
FILE
Pedestrian hit by three cars, killed in hit-and-run in Richland County
Gov. McMaster
McMaster: Pandemic cash for free 2-year degrees
Local mother raises alarm about bullying at Lexington One school
Nick's package
Local mother raises alarm about bullying at Lexington One school
Local mother raises alarm about bullying at Lexington One school