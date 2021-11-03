First Alert Forecast: Tracking more chilly weather in the Midlands this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more chilly weather in the Midlands over the next few days.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’re expecting more chilly weather. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible late.

· Brace yourself for more chilly, damp weather in the Midlands.

· A few showers are in your forecast Thursday (40% chance). At the same time, even cooler weather will push in. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday.

· By Friday, we’ll still have plenty of clouds in the area. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

· A few showers are also possible in parts of the area Saturday, all depending on the track of an area of low pressure near our coast. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Saturday.

· Sunshine is back in the forecast by Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

· Highs are back in the 70s next week!

· Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime late Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Isolated showers are possible late. It will be chilly as well. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Get ready for more chilly weather in the Midlands over the next few days. Then, warmer weather moves in next week.

A few showers are in your forecast Thursday. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies.

Highs will be even cooler, falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday. So, plan accordingly for the chill.

Friday will be another cool day. Highs will reach the upper 50s. We’ll see partly sunny skies in the area. A late day shower is not out of the question.

By Saturday, some of the forecast models are hinting at an area of low pressure developing near the South Carolina coast, giving way to more clouds and a chance of wet weather, especially for the eastern Midlands and toward the coast. Right now, rain chances are around 20-30%, again mainly east. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Saturday, then climb into the mid 60s by Sunday. We’ll see more sunshine Sunday.

Also, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends. We’ll gain an extra hour of sleep!

High temperatures will climb back into the 70s next week.

Tropics: We’re tracking Tropical Storm Wanda in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It will continue to spin near the Azores as it weakens over the next few days.

