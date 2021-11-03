Deputies: Multiple Richland County schools on lockdown after shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four Richland County schools are on lockdown after a shooting incident.

Officials with Richland County School District Two say Kelly Mill Middle School, Center for Achievement and Lake Carolina Upper and Lower campuses are on lockdown because of an incident that happened off-campus in the surrounding neighborhood.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that there was a shooting at 1:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Some residents in the Lake Carolina neighborhood received a text message alerting them of an active police investigation. The text also advised that they stay in their homes.

Multiple Richland County schools on lockout (WIS)

The situation is ongoing and there is no threat to the community, according to deputies.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.