Columbia mayoral race looks to be headed to runoff

By Adam Mintzer
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If the closely-watched Columbia mayoral race is too close to call, a recount or runoff is necessary.

Currently, with 97% of votes in, the runoff appears to be between Daniel Rickenmann and Tameika Isaac Devine.

This is how it works, according to the South Carolina Elections Commission and the Richland County Elections Commission.

When does there need to be a recount?

If the top two candidates are within 1% of the other or less, then there will automatically be a recount. When the election commission meets later in the week to certify the results, the recount can be ordered and conducted. During a recount, all ballots are scanned again.

What triggers a runoff?

In order to win the race, a candidate must win a majority of the votes cast.

But, that does not mean the candidate with the most votes win.

For example, if 10 votes are cast in the race and one candidate earns more than half of the votes, six votes, they are the winner. However, if the top two candidates receive four votes each, there is a runoff.

So, take the total votes cast for the office and divide by two to get the threshold that a candidate must exceed to win.

When would a runoff take place?

November 16th

What if 2nd and 3rd place are really close?

If the candidate in 2nd and 3rd place are within a percentage point or less of the other and runoff is happening, then a recount is required first.

Where can I see these results?

Here: https://www.enr-scvotes.org/SC/111125/Web02-state.281650/#/?undefined

