Calhoun Co. deputies searching for missing teen

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teen.

Jaydin Beausoleil, 16, was last seen in the early morning Wednesday, November 3 near Sweetwater Road in St. Matthews.

He was wearing gray pants, a red hoodie, and a black bookbag.

Jaydin Beausoleil (Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)

Jaydin wears glasses, is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, and is 190 pounds.

With any information, do not hesitate to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-874-2741 or 911.

