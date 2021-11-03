SkyView
Calhoun Co. deputies searching for missing teen

By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teen.

Jaydin Beausoleil, 16, was last seen in the early morning Wednesday, November 3 near Sweetwater Road in St. Matthews.

He was wearing gray pants, a red hoodie, and a black bookbag.

Jaydin Beausoleil
Jaydin Beausoleil(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)

Jaydin wears glasses, is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, and is 190 pounds.

With any information, do not hesitate to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-874-2741 or 911.

