Braves win World Series

This is their first World Series championship since 1995.
This is their first World Series championship since 1995.(Associated Press)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, T.X. (WIS) - The Atlanta Braves are the 2021 MLB World Champions.

This is their first World Series championship since 1995. The Braves bats were hot tonight with home runs by Soler, Swanson, and Freeman.

First baseman Freddie Freeman put the final nail in the Astros coffin in the top of the 7th with a homer deep to center field.

The Houston Astros could not find their groove in Game 6, failing to score.

The Braves won handily with a final of 7-0.

