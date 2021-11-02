SkyView
Tigers Cruise Past Hurricanes Behind Hall’s 23-Point Night

It was all Tigers from the beginning, as the Hurricanes never led again after pulling ahead 10-9 at the 15:36 mark.(BART BOATWRIGHT | ACC)
It was all Tigers from the beginning, as the Hurricanes never led again after pulling ahead 10-9 at the 15:36 mark.(BART BOATWRIGHT | ACC)
By Ben Winterrowd
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (ClemsonTigers.com) – Clemson University men’s basketball defeated Georgia Southwestern State 77-51 in its lone exhibition of the preseason before the regular season and home opener on Nov. 9 against Presbyterian.

It was all Tigers from the beginning, as the Hurricanes never led again after pulling ahead 10-9 at the 15:36 mark. The Tigers would use a 25-4 run spanning the final four minutes of the first half and nearly the first six minutes of the second half to pull away. The Tigers’ largest lead of the game was 31.

PJ Hall led the Tigers in scoring with 23 points on the night and was 11-for-14 from the field. 21 of those points were scored in the first half. Hall added four rebounds and two blocked shots in the effort.

Freshman Ian Schieffelin was the other Tiger scoring in double-digit points, tallying 13 on the game while hitting 6-of-7 shots from the floor. Overall, Clemson was 33-for-63 (52.4 percent) from the field. Nick Honor led the team with seven assists, while Hunter Tyson took control under the basket with a team-leading seven rebounds.

Clemson hosts Presbyterian next Tuesday at Littlejohn for its official start to the season and its home opener. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. and air on ACCNX.

