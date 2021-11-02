SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Teen killed in Richland County shooting

Teen killed in Richland County shooting
Teen killed in Richland County shooting(WGEM)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating after a teen was found shot to death in Richland County.

On Monday night around 9:30, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 8565 Old Percival Road where they found a 17-year-old male shot in the upper body, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Man charged for allegedly driving 85 miles to meet minor he met on Snapchat
Man arrested, accused of traveling miles to see minor he met on Snapchat
(AP)
7th earthquake reported in Jenkinsville within a week
File photo of Columbia Police Department vehicles
One injured in shooting in Columbia, police investigating
Alex Murdaugh is facing more lawsuits this week as his brother and former law firm colleague...
Murdaugh’s brother, former colleague file lawsuits to get half-a-million dollars in loans back
Only 1 more day of early voting
Everything you need to know about Election Day 2021

Latest News

File photo of Columbia Police Department vehicles
One injured in shooting in Columbia, police investigating
Man charged into connection with shooting at Midlands block party
Man charged into connection with shooting at Midlands block party
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh’s assets to be controlled by court-appointed official
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is continuing to increase infection rates in our area.
SC reports new 424 COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths Tuesday