Teen killed in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating after a teen was found shot to death in Richland County.

On Monday night around 9:30, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 8565 Old Percival Road where they found a 17-year-old male shot in the upper body, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.