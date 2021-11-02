SkyView
Past issues uncovered on deputy involved in local stun-gunned man’s death

Richard Russell
Richard Russell(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details after a traffic stop took a fatal turn.

Jermaine Jones Jr., 24, died two weeks ago after a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shocked him with a stun gun as Jones tried to run away. Now we’re getting our first look at the personnel files for all four deputies involved in the incident that night.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies Richard Russell, Leslie Gaiter, Parker Leathers and Christopher Brown returned to active duty in their respective divisions.

We wanted to focus on Russell, the investigator who pulled the trigger on that stun gun.

We found a lengthy history of arguments with people and notes in his file indicating he needs to work on his interpersonal skills and professional skills.

Body camera footage has still not been released to Jones’ family and they’re left wondering what left him brain dead and what ultimately killed him.

The people being investigated in Jones’ stun-gun incident are back at work.

MORE | Deputies back on duty after stun-gunned man’s death, but inquiry continues

“I had to hear from somebody else. This whole case doesn’t make sense to me,” said Keyana Gaines, Jones’ mom.

She found out from the news. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says even though the deputies are back at work, the investigation is still open.

We did some digging of our own. Russell was initially denied his peace officer certification while in training because he did not disclose his own run-in with the law. The charge – aggravated stalking – was later dismissed.

“I don’t trust them, I don’t have faith in the justice system. Point blank,” said Gaines.

In 2016, he was reprimanded for yelling profanities at a co-worker. Then in 2017, he reportedly got in a “heated discussion” with firefighters over wearing his personal gun in uniform.

MORE | Family tells how clash with cops put Augusta 24-year-old in coma

We also obtained a body camera video, which shows Russell – then a deputy – pulling an older woman out of a car and throwing her to the ground. She peed herself. He arrested her but the charge was later dropped because what he wrote in the report did not match with body camera video.

Fast forward to 2020: His file noted he lacked professionalism when dealing with citizens.

And with all of this, Jones’ mom says she just wants answers as to what happened to her son that left him brain dead.

“It’s like a piece of our soul is gone,” she said.

A piece of their heart missing – while everyone is left trying to piece together what happened.

We did ask the sheriff’s agency what changed for the individuals on paid administrative leave to return to work. The agency says it does not have a comment on that at this time.

Jones’ family says they will keep us updated on what they see in that body camera footage once they see it later this week.

MORE | ‘I just want answers’: Kin await cam footage after man’s death

