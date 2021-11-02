SkyView
Midlands first grader dies from injuries of car accident

By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands first-grader died Monday night from injuries of a car accident, according to school officials.

Justin Manueles of Jackson Elementary in Camden is the child that passed away.

A statement from school principal Estelle Benson, his teacher, Mrs. Alexander quoted “He got along with everybody. He was a loving child. He wanted to be a math whiz.”

Principal Benson went on to write the loss will raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for the entirety of the school, especially the students.

The school has brought additional counselors and social workers to talk with students and staff.

