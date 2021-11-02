Man charged into connection with shooting at Midlands block party

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at a Midlands block party.

Shakel Demarcuis Washington, 29, was arrested in New Jersey on October 15 and is now charged with attempted murder, breach of peace high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on September 19.

Deputies say they responded to Fol Street in Pomaria and could not find a witness. During the investigation, a 28-year-old called 911 and reported being shot at the party and was driving to the hospital.

The victim was able to identify Washington as the shooter, according to deputies.

No other injuries were reported.

Washington was taken from New Jersey by NCSO and SLED.

Washington was denied bond by a judge on Tuesday morning.

