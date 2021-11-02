Lexington County man sentenced 13 years for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been sentenced to 13 years for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl,

Gilbert Lewis, 33, of Gaston pled guilty to trafficking the heroin on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Lewis has prior felony convictions for burglary 2nd degree in 2017 and attempted armed robbery in 2019.

On September 8, 2020, an investigation conducted by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Narcotic Enforcement Team resulted in the purchase of approximately one-half ounce of heroin from Lewis.

The estimated street value sat at $1,400.00 dollars.

Drug analysis revealed the substance sold by Lewis amounted to 13.6 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl.

“We have seen tragic results associated with fentanyl ingestion across the state,” Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard stated. “Our office is committed to prosecuting these cases aggressively and ridding our community of these dangerous narcotics.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Solicitor Kelly Oppenheimer of the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office Drug Prosecution Team.

