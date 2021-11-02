SkyView
How the Through our Eyes project is opening eyes to the homeless

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting tomorrow, you can view a powerful art exhibit featuring the work of homeless photographers in the capital city.

Mindy Jamison is the Director of Transformation at Oliver Gospel Mission. And Allison Caldwell is the local missions director at Shandon Baptist Church. They joined WIS TV Midday to explain the project.

Organizers of Through Our Eyes handed out dozens of cameras to homeless people and the results were incredible. The pictures show the process, purpose, and people involved. Those with the project say the cameras are disposable; the people involved are not.

The Through our Eyes project will have an exhibit of the photos at the Koger Center in downtown Columbia. It begins tomorrow (Wednesday, November 3) with a reception which is a ticketed event. Go to https://app.onechurchsoftware.com/shandon/forms/439 to get a reservation. This enables you to fellowship and get a sneak peek of the exhibit.

Then, starting Thursday, see the display for free. It will be at the Koger Center until December 19th.

