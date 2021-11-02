First Alert Forecast: Brace yourself! We’re tracking much cooler weather on the way...

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some big weather changes in your forecast this week!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight will be chilly. We’re tracking temperatures in the upper 40s overnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

· We’re tracking big changes in your First Alert Forecast.

· Cooler weather is expected Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry.

· A few showers are in your forecast Thursday into Friday. At the same time, even cooler weather will push in. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday.

· A few showers are also possible Saturday, all depending on the track of an area of low pressure near our coast. Highs will be in the upper 50s Saturday.

· Sunshine is back in the forecast by Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s

· Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime late Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. It will be chilly, too. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 40s, so bundle up!

Get ready for some big weather changes in your First Alert Forecast! We’re tracking much cooler weather along with some rain.

On Wednesday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Much of the day will be dry. But our temperatures will take a dip in advance of a weather system moving in and cooler air from the north pushing in, too.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 by Wednesday afternoon.

A few showers are in your forecast Thursday. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be even cooler, falling into the low 50s. So, plan accordingly for the chill.

Friday will be a cloudy, cool day. Highs will reach the mid 50s. A couple of showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%.

By Saturday, some of the forecast models are hinting at an area of low pressure developing near the South Carolina coast, giving way to more clouds and a chance of wet weather, especially for the eastern Midlands and toward the coast. Right now, rain chances are around 30%, but we’ll watch the forecast closely for you.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Saturday, then climb into the lower 60s by Sunday. We’ll see sunshine Sunday.

Also, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends. We’ll gain an extra hour of sleep!

Tropics: We’re tracking Tropical Storm Wanda in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It will continue moving north but could impact the Azores by the weekend as the system weakens.

Tonight: Clouds Move In. Chilly. Low temperatures in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. High in the upper 50s to near 60.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30-40%). Much Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cool Temps. Highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers, especially east (30%). Still Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

