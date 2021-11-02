SkyView
Coroner identifies man killed in Kershaw County crash

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man killed in a crash in Camden has been identified.

The crash happened Sunday evening.

Ronald Fleming, 62, of Lugoff, was driving back from a car show in St. Matthews when his SUV ran off the left side of Black River Road, said Kershaw County Coroner David West.

Fleming was ejected from SUV and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to West.

A 911 call was placed on Monday afternoon about a vehicle found in the woods. EMS and the Kershaw County Fire Service arrived to find Fleming dead. The vehicle had been left overnight.

