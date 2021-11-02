SkyView
Bus carrying students overturns in Henderson County, district says

Bus was carrying students from East Henderson High and Flat Rock Middle School
By WYFF
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Four students were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash Tuesday morning.

The bus flipped over just before 7 a.m. off of Green River Road, Henderson County Public Schools said.

They said the bus was carrying four students from East Henderson High and Flat Rock Middle School.

