SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.

Stevie is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force 1 shoes.

Police are looking for Shawnice Hickman, 33, and believe she is connected to Stevie’s abduction.

Hickman is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. Hickman was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with a striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

Hickman is driving a 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

Law enforcement believe Stevie is in grave danger.

Anyone with information about their whereaboutss should call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New audio and video released in 2015 death of Stephen Smith
Family of the 19-year old whose case was reopened after Murdaugh murders attends event in his honor
(AP)
7th earthquake reported in Jenkinsville within a week
Deputies investigating fatal shooting involving 3-year-old
Richland County deputies investigating shooting death of 3-year-old
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19
File photo of Columbia Police Department vehicles
One injured in shooting in Columbia, police investigating

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, Democrats vow to push ahead
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury seated for homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Harvest Hope Food Bank CEO Erinn Rowe said the food bank is expected to serve two to three...
Harvest Hope Food Bank experiencing supply chain issues ahead of busy holiday season
Manchin throws a roadblock in Biden's domestic agenda.
Manchin throws roadblock in Biden's domestic agenda