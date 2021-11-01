SkyView
WIS & DHEC partner to share resources for National Diabetes Awareness month

These stories and resources help make day-to-day life with the disease easier, healthier & safer.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As a part of National Diabetes Awareness month, WIS is working with SCDHEC to share stories and critical resources all month long.

These stories and resources help make day-to-day life with the disease easier, healthier & safer.

On Wednesday, November 17 at 6:30 p.m., The Diabetes Action Council of South Carolina will host a free virtual screening of a docuseries that examines how South Carolinians can prevent and manage pre-diabetes and diabetes.

To watch you can visit either of the links for YouTube or Facebook.

Diabetes
Diabetes(Diabetes Action Council of South Carolina (DAC))

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

