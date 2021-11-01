WIS & DHEC partner to share resources for National Diabetes Awareness month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As a part of National Diabetes Awareness month, WIS is working with SCDHEC to share stories and critical resources all month long.
These stories and resources help make day-to-day life with the disease easier, healthier & safer.
On Wednesday, November 17 at 6:30 p.m., The Diabetes Action Council of South Carolina will host a free virtual screening of a docuseries that examines how South Carolinians can prevent and manage pre-diabetes and diabetes.
To watch you can visit either of the links for YouTube or Facebook.
