Suspect arrested in fatal Lee County shooting

Man wanted in connection fatal shooting in Lee County
Man wanted in connection fatal shooting in Lee County(Bishopville Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Bishopville has been arrested.

Akim Allah Moses was arrested in connection with a shooting at the Lynches River Apartments on Academy Road that killed one person, according to the Bishopville Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a male victim that had gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was taken to Carolina Pines Hospital where he died, according to officers.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are assisting BPD in its investigation.

If you have any information, call BPD at 803-484-5309 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

