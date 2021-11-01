SkyView
RCSD: Suspect charged in connection with officer-involved shooting

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday night, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference regarding an incident in which shots were fired at deputies.

Sheriff Lott says the incident started shortly after 6:30 p.m. when deputies started receiving calls that a man was armed with a gun and on top of a home on Cascade Street in the Briarcliffe neighborhood in northeast Columbia.

Sheriff Lott says the suspect started firing shots at deputies around 8:20 p.m., two deputies returned fire but did not strike the suspect.

Michael D. Josey, 32, was arrested and charged with eight counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol.

Shortly after 9 pm., the sheriff said Josey was apprehended after deputies tased him and deployed tear gas. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No deputies were injured during this incident. RCSD is continuing to investigate.

On Monday morning, Josey’s bond was denied, according to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officials.

