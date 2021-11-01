SkyView
One injured in shooting in Columbia, police investigating

File photo of Columbia Police Department vehicles(Source: WIS, Gray Television)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating a shooting at the Colony Apartments, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Monday.

A 24-year-old male was taken to the hospital after being shot in the upper body, according to police. There is no word on his condition.

Investigators with CPD are interviewing witnesses at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

