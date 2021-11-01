One injured in shooting in Columbia, police investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating a shooting at the Colony Apartments, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Monday.

A 24-year-old male was taken to the hospital after being shot in the upper body, according to police. There is no word on his condition.

Investigators with CPD are interviewing witnesses at the scene.

A 24-year-old male is at the hospital after being shot in the upper body at the Colony Apts. 9-1-1 call approx. 11 a.m. #ColumbiaPDSC investigators are interviewing witnesses while crime scene officers are processing the incident area. Tips? Contact ⁦@MidlandsCrime⁩ pic.twitter.com/020vNRPqVa — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 1, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

