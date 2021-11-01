SkyView
One dead in early morning shooting outside Greenville nightclub

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting outside a nightclub in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner was called to “Reign” on South Pleasantburg Drive about 1 a.m. Monday.

That’s where officials found one person shot to death.

The coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Torri Adaryl Pone, of Greenville.

Coroner Parks Evans said Pone was involved in an altercation with another person in the parking lot. They said he was taken to the hospital where he died just after 2 a.m.

The cause and manner of death have not been released.

Officers have not said if they have any suspects.

