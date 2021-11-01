Newberry man wanted for criminal sexual conduct

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies say Ruben Antonio Praylow, 33, of 1475 Bethel Church Rd. was issued four warrants for criminal sexual conduct with a minor to the 1st degree.

“This type of investigation takes time and special interviews to gather information from victims that are minors, ranging in ages from 5 to 8 years old,” said Sheriff Foster. “This is a very sensitive situation where Praylow was entrusted with the care and protection of the minor children and now that trust has been violated.”

The sheriff’s department encourages anyone with any information about the location of Praylow to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-321-2222.

Individuals may also submit information anonymously to CrimeStoppers.

