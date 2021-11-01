SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man arrested, accused of traveling miles to see minor he met on Snapchat

Man charged for allegedly driving 85 miles to meet minor he met on Snapchat
Man charged for allegedly driving 85 miles to meet minor he met on Snapchat(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested in Chester County for allegedly driving 85 miles to see a minor he met on Snapchat.

Graham Waldron, 22, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Graham traveled about 85 miles from Sumter to the victim’s home.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

New audio and video released in 2015 death of Stephen Smith
Family of the 19-year old whose case was reopened after Murdaugh murders attends event in his honor
Deputies investigating fatal shooting involving 3-year-old
Richland County deputies investigating shooting death of 3-year-old
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19
RCSD: No deputies injured, suspect arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting
RCSD: Suspect charged in connection with officer-involved shooting
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction

Latest News

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is continuing to increase infection rates in our area.
SC reports new 505 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Monday
File photo of Columbia Police Department vehicles
One injured in shooting in Columbia, police investigating
WIS
FIRST ALERT - Temps are cooling down this week, with more clouds too
(AP)
7th earthquake reported in Jenkinsville within a week