Man arrested, accused of traveling miles to see minor he met on Snapchat

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested in Chester County for allegedly driving 85 miles to see a minor he met on Snapchat.

Graham Waldron, 22, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Graham traveled about 85 miles from Sumter to the victim’s home.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.