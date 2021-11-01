Man arrested, accused of traveling miles to see minor he met on Snapchat
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested in Chester County for allegedly driving 85 miles to see a minor he met on Snapchat.
Graham Waldron, 22, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
According to deputies, Graham traveled about 85 miles from Sumter to the victim’s home.
