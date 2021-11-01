SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Identities of victims killed in North Charleston Amtrak train collision released

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)(Pexels)
By Landon Boozer
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the identities of the three people who were killed when an Amtrak train struck a car Saturday morning.

Taisia Newton, 22, Danielle Branton, 29 and Reshana Lambright, 32, were pronounced dead on the scene of Remount Road after first responders were dispatched to the railroad crossing.

North Charleston Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh says firefighters and North Charleston Police officers arrived to find a vehicle off the roadway with heavy damage and a stopped Amtrak train at the Remount Road railroad crossing.

The Amtrak train made a controlled emergency stop after the collision. The train was carrying 500 passengers at the time of the collision and no injuries were reported from the passengers, Julazadeh said. Damage to the train is being assessed by Amtrak representatives.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New audio and video released in 2015 death of Stephen Smith
Family of the 19-year old whose case was reopened after Murdaugh murders attends event in his honor
Deputies investigating fatal shooting involving 3-year-old
Richland County deputies investigating shooting death of 3-year-old
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Looking ahead to large holiday gatherings and more indoor activities, Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an...
‘We could have a disastrous surge:’ Experts urge vaccination before holiday gatherings