Gas prices rise again, but analyst predicts small drop coming

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, GasBuddy says.

The average price for in South Carolina is $3.17 per gallon.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 25.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34/g higher than a year ago.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

The latest data from GasBuddy states the cheapest gas in the Tri-County area is $2.85 per gallon. That figure is also the cheapest gas price statewide. The highest price per gallon in the state is $3.49 per gallon, representing a 64-cent range.

“The jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said.

De Haan says drivers could see some small declines in the week ahead.

“OPEC is planning to meet next week, and while it doesn’t seem likely there will be any boost in oil output, its meeting and comments could easily drive the market up or down,” he said. “The odds remain high that gas prices will remain near today’s elevated levels going into the holidays, barring additional OPEC supply.”

The national average price of gasoline rose 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38/g Monday. The national average is up 19.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26/g higher than a year ago.

Across South Carolina, current gas prices range from $3.10 in the Columbia area to $3.17 in the Spartanburg area.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.