First Alert Forecast: Get ready for big weather changes in the Midlands this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking big weather changes in your forecast later this week!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, bundle up. We’re tracking temperatures in the mid 40s overnight under clear skies.

· Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

· Cooler weather is expected Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 under mostly cloudy skies.

· A few showers are in your forecast Thursday into Friday. At the same time, even cooler weather will push in. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday.

· Sunshine is expected in the forecast this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

· Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime late Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Monday night, expect clear skies in the Midlands. It will be chilly, too. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 40s, so bundle up!

On Tuesday, we’ll start the day with temperatures in the mid 40s. Bundle up at the polls Tuesday morning! We’ll have clear skies in the area.

WIS (WIS)

By afternoon, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Get ready for some big weather changes in your First Alert Forecast!

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

On Wednesday, we’ll see increasing clouds in the Midlands. Much of the day will be dry. But our temperatures will take a dip in advance of a weather system moving in and cooler air from the north pushing in.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 by Wednesday afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

A few showers are in your forecast Thursday. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be even cooler, falling into the low to mid 50s.

WIS (WIS)

Friday will be a cloudy, cool day. Highs will reach the mid 50s. A couple of showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%.

WIS (WIS)

By the weekend, we’ll see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll also see sunshine in the area.

WIS (WIS)

Also, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends. We’ll gain an extra hour of sleep!

Tropics: We’re tracking Tropical Storm Wanda in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It will continue moving north but could impact the Azores by the weekend as the system weakens.

WIS (WIS)

Tonight: Clear Skies. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. High in the upper 50s to near 60.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30-40%). Much Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cool Temps. Highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Sunny Skies. Still Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.