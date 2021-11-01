SkyView
Everything you need to know about Election Day 2021

Only 1 more day of early voting
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday is Election Day across South Carolina.

The majority of the elections will focus on local government positions such as mayor, county and city council, school boards, and commissioners.

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m. you are guaranteed the ability to vote.

To find your polling location and see which races you are eligible to vote for click here.

To see a full list of elections happening across the state click here.

