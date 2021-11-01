Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Yes, you still need to adjust your clocks this weekend in Georgia and South Carolina.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that would allow Georgia to switch to daylight saving time permanently in April 2021, but it still requires an act of Congress for the state to adopt the change.

A current federal law prohibits states from observing daylight saving time year-around.

A similar bill was passed in South Carolina in 2020, but it too would need a change at the Federal level before it could be put into action.

So, in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 7, all clocks in Georgia and South Carolina will need to fall back one hour.

