Columbia rolls out deadlines for vaccination for city employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has released a set of deadlines for city employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

On Monday, the City of Columbia released the vaccination policy which states that all city employees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as a condition of employment.

Employees must be partially vaccinated by November 15 (employees with two-dose vaccines must receive the second dose on or by December 17) and fully vaccinated by December 31, according to the documents.

Employees can obtain a deferral or exemption from the policy but must do so by submitting a written request by November 15.

Exemptions for the mandate include religious, medical conditions or pregnancy.

“However, applicable laws do not require that the City provide accommodations that would impose an undue hardship on the City, or which would pose a direct threat to the health and safety of others,” the document reads.

The city says that employees who do not comply with the mandate will be subject to the following beginning on January 1, 2022:

Written Reprimand for insubordination, with the following consequences in place, until the employee becomes fully vaccinated:

Required adherence to periodic testing protocol

Required adherence to strict safety procedures and practices, such as: wearing facial coverings while inside City buildings, facilities, and vehicles, when interacting with others while on the job, practicing social distancing, engaging in frequent handwashing, and compliance with post-exposure testing and quarantine/isolation protocols;

Ineligibility for optional training and related travel;

Ineligibility for work-related travel, including travel for conferences, out-of-town meetings, etc.;

Ineligibility for take-home car (except for on-call work assignments);

Ineligibility for cost of living raises and merit raises (once the employee becomes fully vaccinated [see definition], any applicable raise shall only apply prospectively)*Non-compliant employees who later bring themselves into compliance will not receive retroactive pay covering the period of non-compliance;

Ineligibility for promotional opportunities to a higher pay grade;

Ineligibility for lateral transfers to another department;andoIneligibility for any perks, bonuses, or other benefits granted to employees who are fully vaccinated or who have been granted accommodations.

Officials warn that anyone that falsification of vaccine records will be subject to discipline including immediate “separation from employment”.

