Awareness: Halloween safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Happy Halloween! In this week’s show, we break down why you can still dress up in creative costumes but still avoid cultural appropriation. Plus, what you should know before you go trick-or-treating and fun arts and craft ideas for the entire family!

Before grabbing your costumes to put on later tonight, make sure you are not dressing in anything that comes off as racists or offensive.

People do it all the time, some unknowingly, but I don’t want you to be one of them.

Here to talk about how you can avoid being offensive this Halloween is Dr. Adolphus Belk, Jr. Dr. Belk is a Political Science professor at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC.

Halloween is supposed to be a fun night for kids but can get spooky when you consider all the risks that come along with taking your children trick-or-treating.

According to the nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween compared to any other day of the year.

Arts and crafts are always a fun way to bond with your family especially if you’re not planning on going trick-or-treating.

Tina. J. Pearson, owner of T3 Creations And More, LLC shows us some fun ways to spend the night inside. Bring out the glue, scissors, and glitter.

