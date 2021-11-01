SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines travelers experienced more frustrations on Monday as the airline canceled another 250 flights, following several days of cancellations.

About 1,900 flights have been canceled since Friday, as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The company said it is being proactive to minimize inconvenience and the issues should start resolving on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New audio and video released in 2015 death of Stephen Smith
Family of the 19-year old whose case was reopened after Murdaugh murders attends event in his honor
Deputies investigating fatal shooting involving 3-year-old
Richland County deputies investigating shooting death of 3-year-old
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Looking ahead to large holiday gatherings and more indoor activities, Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an...
‘We could have a disastrous surge:’ Experts urge vaccination before holiday gatherings

Latest News

FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
A Florida educator was arrested on a child abuse charge days after being named 'teacher of the...
Florida 'teacher of the year' arrested on child abuse charge
New audio and video released in 2015 death of Stephen Smith
Family of the 19-year old whose case was reopened after Murdaugh murders attends event in his honor