7th earthquake reported in Jenkinsville within a week

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Another earthquake has been reported in Jenkinsville, making this the seventh one to be reported in a week period.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) have confirmed that a 2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Monday morning around 11.

The first earthquake to be reported was Monday, October 25, around 12:40 p.m. That earthquake was measured at a 2.2 magnitude.

Three of the seven occurred on October 28, (1.8, 1.7 and 2.1 respectively) according to USGS officials.

The fifth earthquake to be reported by officials was a 2.1 magnitude earthquake on October 29 at 6:21 p.m.

A sixth earthquake measuring in at 2.2 magnitude, hit Jenkinsville at 4:23 a.m. on Halloween.

You can report and see reports of people feeling the earthquake by clicking here.

