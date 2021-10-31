FIRST ALERT - Temps are cooling down this week, with more clouds too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy the warm sunshine today and Tuesday, because clouds and cooler weather is on the way!

First Alert Headlines

We’re in the low 70s with sunshine today and Tuesday.

Wednesday the temperature drops to 60 and we have more clouds.

There’s a chance of showers Thursday (40%) and Friday (20%).

Temps are even cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 50s!

Saturday we have temps near 59 with the sunshine returning!

First Alert Summary

Sunny skies today with highs in the low 70s as a high pressure system controls our weather for the next couple days.

Lows tonight dip down to 46 and highs Tuesday reach the low 70s. Skies are mostly sunny Tuesday.

Clouds build in Wednesday as a large trough pushes south and delivers cool temperatures and plenty of clouds. Lows are in the upper 40s and high temps top off at 60.

Thursday the northeast flow continues and that cools us even more! Lows are down to 46 and high temps reach 54 by the afternoon. Expect cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers, not expecting much accumulation, just around 0.05-0.1″.

Friday starts off with clouds and ends with some sunshine breaking through as our wedge situation breaks down and the northeast wind relents.

Subtropical storm Wanda has formed. This used the last name on the 2021 Hurricane List.

Wanda is moving away from the US and is not a threat to land. If any additional storms form, we will use names from the supplemental list of names.

There’s also a system off the coast of Africa that has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next 5 days.

Forecast Update

Today: Sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny and seasonable with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs near 60.

Thursday: Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and even cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Morning clouds followed by some afternoon sun. Lows are near 40 and highs reach the mid 50s.

Saturday: Temps drop to 37 Saturday morning. Then we get into the upper 50s with sunny skies Saturday.

