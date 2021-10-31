SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - Temps are cooling down this week, with more clouds too

By Adam Clark
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Enjoy the warm sunshine today and Tuesday, because clouds and cooler weather is on the way!

WIS
WIS(wis)

First Alert Headlines

  • We’re in the low 70s with sunshine today and Tuesday.
  • Wednesday the temperature drops to 60 and we have more clouds.
  • There’s a chance of showers Thursday (40%) and Friday (20%).
  • Temps are even cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 50s!
  • Saturday we have temps near 59 with the sunshine returning!
WIS
WIS(wis)

First Alert Summary

Sunny skies today with highs in the low 70s as a high pressure system controls our weather for the next couple days.

WIS
WIS(wis)
WIS
WIS(wis)

Lows tonight dip down to 46 and highs Tuesday reach the low 70s. Skies are mostly sunny Tuesday.

WIS
WIS(wis)

Clouds build in Wednesday as a large trough pushes south and delivers cool temperatures and plenty of clouds. Lows are in the upper 40s and high temps top off at 60.

WIS
WIS(wis)
WIS
WIS(wis)

Thursday the northeast flow continues and that cools us even more! Lows are down to 46 and high temps reach 54 by the afternoon. Expect cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers, not expecting much accumulation, just around 0.05-0.1″.

WIS
WIS(wis)

Friday starts off with clouds and ends with some sunshine breaking through as our wedge situation breaks down and the northeast wind relents.

WIS
WIS(wis)

Subtropical storm Wanda has formed. This used the last name on the 2021 Hurricane List.

Wanda is moving away from the US and is not a threat to land. If any additional storms form, we will use names from the supplemental list of names.

WIS
WIS(wis)
WIS
WIS(wis)

There’s also a system off the coast of Africa that has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next 5 days.

WIS
WIS(wis)

Forecast Update

Today: Sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny and seasonable with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs near 60.

Thursday: Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and even cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Morning clouds followed by some afternoon sun. Lows are near 40 and highs reach the mid 50s.

Saturday: Temps drop to 37 Saturday morning. Then we get into the upper 50s with sunny skies Saturday.

WIS
WIS(wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

New audio and video released in 2015 death of Stephen Smith
Family of the 19-year old whose case was reopened after Murdaugh murders attends event in his honor
Deputies investigating fatal shooting involving 3-year-old
Richland County deputies investigating shooting death of 3-year-old
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Tree planted in memory of Richland Northeast graduate
Tree planted in memory of Richland Northeast graduate

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Spotty shower today - Sunshine for Sunday
wis
First Alert: On/Off Showers Today with breezy winds
Noon Weather 10/29/21
Noon Weather 10/29/21
615 Weather 10/29/21
615 Weather 10/29/21