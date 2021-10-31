SkyView
FIRST ALERT - Mild temperatures will start the week, but the cold air will arrive later.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • A few days in the 70s before cooler temperatures arrive
  • A few showers and isolated storms will arrive Thursday
  • Daytime highs will settle in the 50s next weekend
First Alert Summary

Sunday will feature sunshine, warm temperatures, and low humidity, a perfect forecast for Halloween activities. Temperatures will start to drop as the sun goes down, so prepare for overnight lows in the 40s.

High temperatures are expected in the low 70s next Monday and Tuesday but dip into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.

A few showers are possible Thursday-Saturday (20%-30%). Highs will dip into the 50s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Subtropical storm Wanda has formed. This used the last name on the 2021 Hurricane List.

Wanda is moving away from the US and is not a threat to land. If any additional storms form, we will use names from the supplemental list of names.

Forecast Update

Halloween: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s for trick or treating

Monday: Sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s

Tuesday: Sunny and seasonable with highs in the low 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

