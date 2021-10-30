SkyView
Weather, crew shortage, operation changes reason for American Airlines flight cancellations, including hundreds out of Charlotte

American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.(WSAZ)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of American Airlines flights in and out of Charlotte were canceled or delayed the past couple of days, causing frustration for hundreds of passengers.

On Friday, according to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport’s flight tracker, nearly 85 arrivals or departures out of Charlotte were canceled.

There have been 154 flights canceled on Saturday.

American Airlines said a part of the reason for the cancellations was due to high wind gusts from its hub in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“This week, we saw two days of severe winds in DFW, with wind gusts up to 50 mph on Thursday, creating crosswind limitations that sharply reduced arrival capacity by more than half,” American Airlines said in a statement,

American Airlines says the runways had to be reduced from five down to two, which caused a lot of cancellations for flights across the country.

Aside from that, American Airlines wrote a letter to its employees saying that they are adjusting operations the last few days of October by proactively canceling flights, mainly due to crew shortages.

“We are taking this measure to minimize any inconvenience as much as possible,” American Airlines said. “Most of the customers impacted by these changes are being rebooked the same day, and we apologize for having to make these changes.”

American Airlines says within the next week, about 1,800 employees will return from leave, beginning Nov. 1, with the remainder coming back on Dec. 1.

There will also be more than 600 new hire flight attendants by the end of the year.

“Our team members are continuing to take great care of our customers and we anticipate getting through this brief irregular ops period quickly with the start of a new month,” American Airlines said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

