SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC requires sex offenders to not give out Halloween candy

South Carolina again is requiring all registered sex offenders in the state still under...
South Carolina again is requiring all registered sex offenders in the state still under supervision for a crime against a child to stay home and not give out candy Halloween night.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina again is requiring all registered sex offenders in the state still under supervision for a crime against a child to stay home and not give out candy Halloween night.

The state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services says the curfew lasts from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Agents will check on sex offenders through random visits and other means.

Officials say sex offenders who attacked a child and are still under state supervision cannot turn on their outdoor lights or give out trick-or-treat candy and must stay inside their homes.

The State Law Enforcement Division keeps a list of sex offenders on its website that can be searched by name or geographic area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD: No deputies injured, suspect arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting
RCSD: No deputies injured, suspect arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting
River Bluff High School is on lockout as officials search for a student who threatened to harm...
River Bluff High School student who threatened self-harm found safe
Columbia police investigating suspicious death
Columbia police investigating suspicious death
Great Falls schools placed on lockout due to search for armed suspect
Great Falls suspect taken into custody
Car crashes over bridge in Sumter
Car crashes over bridge in Sumter

Latest News

Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
Gastonia police respond after homeless veteran’s service dog found dead following his arrest
Deputies investigating fatal shooting involving 3-year-old
Richland County deputies investigating shooting death of 3-year-old
Man wanted in connection fatal shooting in Lee County
Man wanted in connection with Lee County fatal shooting
Knowledge Sims
Knowledge Sims’ family speaks out following arrests in connection with his murder