SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC political reporter Meg Kinnard beats breast cancer with grit and grace

By Greg Adaline
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meg Kinnard is a fixture at almost any campaign event or big political story in the Palmetto State.

But this past February, at 40-years-old, the Associated Press political reporter faced her most daunting assignment yet, when she received a breast cancer diagnosis.

“This is clearly the most important assignment I’ve been handed in my life,” Kinnard explained in an interview with WIS.

Kinnard is known in political circles in South Carolina for her toughness and tenacity.

Those traits would be put to the ultimate test. Initially, she was told the type of cancer she had was common.

But at the prompting of her husband Geoffrey, Kinnard got a critical second opinion, revealing the hard truth.

“In fact, I didn’t have the most common type of breast cancer. I had one of the rarest types of breast cancer. Inflammatory breast cancer.”

Her approach in fighting aggressive cancer was with equal force.

With her doctors’ permission, Kinnard traveled 1,000 miles from home and her family to Houston and the world-renowned MD Andersen Cancer Center at the University of Texas.

She endured 6 weeks of chemotherapy and incredibly continued to work remotely, at times, reporting the news from a hospital bed.

“Being able to do that, being blessed and fortunate to feel physically good helped me keep my mental acuity as well.”

Work became a reprieve from the physical battle she’d endure: a double mastectomy and the removal of 64 lymph nodes under her arms.

After surgery in August and radiation therapy, she received the welcome news that there was “no evidence” of remaining cancer.

“I don’t think anybody would ever say being treated for cancer is anything but difficult. But to go through all of that and hear at the end, the result was what you wanted…is overwhelming.”

Her long stay in Houston meant being away from her husband Geoffrey and their three kids for several months.

FaceTime calls, and long-distance chats, replaced the comfort of being together, something Kinnard described as a short-term sacrifice, to return home permanently.

Geoffrey also traveled back and forth from South Carolina to Texas for regular visits.

“Nothing really replaces the real deal,” Meg explained. “The primary responsibility as a mother at that point was to get well.”

The journey ahead is filled with cautious optimism and a new perspective.

She has said that she is even thankful for what most people would consider an unfathomable ordeal.

“What cancer has given me is that knowledge of the blessings that I have, and the feeling that now at this stage of my journey…I want to pay that forward.”

Her story is also proof that with hard work and the right treatment, hope and healing are indeed possible.

“I feel like that is part of the reason I’ve been given this challenge is to try to encourage those around me in any way that I can to take that good care of themselves, and also to try to find a way to get them those right answers.”

Meg Kinnard has shared her journey openly and has found support nationwide.

In fact, she just got back from Washington, DC where she was invited to throw the first pitch at the Congressional Women’s Softball Game.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
3 earthquakes reported in the same area of Midlands this week
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Have you seen it? “South of the Border” roadside attraction under construction
Kwatez Carter and Travon Wilson
Two charged in connection with fatal shooting of 7-year-old Knowledge Sims
River Bluff High School is on lockout as officials search for a student who threatened to harm...
River Bluff High School student who threatened self-harm found safe
Columbia police investigating suspicious death
Columbia police investigating suspicious death

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers are possible Saturday, then sunshine for Halloween
SC AG Alan Wilson (SOURCE: WIS)
SC Attorney General joins lawsuit to stop vaccine mandate for federal contract workers
Columbia police investigating suspicious death
Columbia police investigating suspicious death
River Bluff High School is on lockout as officials search for a student who threatened to harm...
River Bluff High School student who threatened self-harm found safe