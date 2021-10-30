LIVE: RCSD holds press conference regarding shots fired at deputies
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is holding a press conference regarding an incident in which shots were fired at deputies.
The presser is set to begin at 10:30 p.m.
It will be held at RCSD headquarters on the 5600 block of Two Notch Road.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
