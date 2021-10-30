Man wanted in connection with Lee County fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Bishopville.

Akim Allah Moses is wanted in connection to a shooting at the Lynches River Apartments on Academy Road, according to the Bishopville Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a male victim that had gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was taken to Carolina Pines Hospital where he died, according to officers.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are assisting BPD in its investigation.

If you have any information, call BPD at 803-484-5309 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

