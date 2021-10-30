SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Richland County deputies investigating shooting death of 3-year-old

Deputies investigating fatal shooting involving 3-year-old
Deputies investigating fatal shooting involving 3-year-old(WGEM)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating the shooting death of a 3-year-old.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 2400 block of Blue Ridge Terrace on Friday night at 9:25 to reports of a shooting involving a child.

When they arrived, deputies say they were told a 3-year-old had accidentally shot herself. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, according to officials.

RCSD is investigating the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

RCSD: No deputies injured, suspect arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting
RCSD: No deputies injured, suspect arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting
River Bluff High School is on lockout as officials search for a student who threatened to harm...
River Bluff High School student who threatened self-harm found safe
Columbia police investigating suspicious death
Columbia police investigating suspicious death
Great Falls schools placed on lockout due to search for armed suspect
Great Falls suspect taken into custody
Car crashes over bridge in Sumter
Car crashes over bridge in Sumter

Latest News

Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
Gastonia police respond after homeless veteran’s service dog found dead following his arrest
Man wanted in connection fatal shooting in Lee County
Man wanted in connection with Lee County fatal shooting
Knowledge Sims
Knowledge Sims’ family speaks out following arrests in connection with his murder
RCSD: No deputies injured, suspect arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting
RCSD: No deputies injured, suspect arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting