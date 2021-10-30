Richland County deputies investigating shooting death of 3-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating the shooting death of a 3-year-old.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 2400 block of Blue Ridge Terrace on Friday night at 9:25 to reports of a shooting involving a child.

When they arrived, deputies say they were told a 3-year-old had accidentally shot herself. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, according to officials.

RCSD is investigating the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

