Calhoun County High School: Teen accused of shooting gun at crowd

(MGN)
By Martha Rose Brown
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (The T&D) - A 17-year-old male is accused of shooting a gun at a crowd of people in a Calhoun County High School parking lot. No one was physically injured.

The 17-year-old is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a gun, and carrying a weapon on a school campus.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release the name of the suspect, citing his age. It identified the suspect as a former Calhoun County High School student.

Warrants allege someone physically assaulted the 17-year-old outside of the St. Matthews school around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness said she was leaving a ballgame when a coach ran past her, according to an incident report.

She looked through a fence and saw a fight underway.

The coaches had to separate the people who were fighting, she said.

She said a crowd of people began to leave and then she saw a male “crouching down walking close to a truck.”

She alleged the male “had a gun in his right hand next to his legs as he walked alongside of (a) pickup truck.”

The male “stood up, took about 10 to 12 steps, and began firing three shots into the crowd of people,” she claimed.

The witness and her child dropped to the ground and called 911.

Other witnesses told deputies they also saw the male with the gun, the report states.

Deputies found three spent ammunition shells on the ground.

If the accused gunman is convicted as an adult, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The T&D. All rights reserved.

