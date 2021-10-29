Wells Fargo customers experiencing direct deposit issues

This article has 134 words with a read time of approximately 40 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wells Fargo customers are saying their direct deposits have not been received Friday morning.

Several customers have contacted WBTV to report the issue.

The customers who called Wells Fargo said they hadn’t heard back yet and there was a two-hour wait time to get in touch with a representative.

Customers online were not holding back with their frustration. One person tweeted “My check is there every 2 weeks at the same time NOW it’s not there.”

Wells Fargo responded to the tweet saying if the person was expecting a direct deposit and have not received it, they should contact the company or individual who is sending the money.

The complaints continue in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

WBTV has reached out to Wells Fargo officials for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.